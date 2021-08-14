164,193 Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 164,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 5.9% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.9% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 16.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth about $308,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,356 shares of company stock worth $238,427. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHI traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $33.75. 184,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,519. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.15. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $34.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

