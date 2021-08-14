1,747 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,672 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP opened at $155.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $155.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.51.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.