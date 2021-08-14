$182.55 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce $182.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.70 million and the highest is $185.00 million. Semtech reported sales of $143.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $723.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.64 million to $740.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $798.18 million, with estimates ranging from $781.00 million to $834.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,939,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 6,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.41.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

