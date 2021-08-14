1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

GOED traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $2.61. 7,218,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,763. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31. 1847 Goedeker has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61.

In related news, Director Ellery Roberts bought 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,375,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,337.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 36,744 shares of company stock worth $77,462 over the last 90 days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

