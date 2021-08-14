1,858 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in DaVita by 41.7% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in DaVita by 7.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVA. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

DVA stock opened at $130.28 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,977 shares of company stock worth $5,739,235 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

