$188.80 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce sales of $188.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.30 million and the highest is $193.30 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $225.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $777.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $755.40 million to $789.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $822.27 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $846.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,834,000 after acquiring an additional 276,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,323,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,521,000 after acquiring an additional 63,741 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 153.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,502,000 after buying an additional 84,690 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,512,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,880,000 after buying an additional 50,164 shares during the period. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.11. 181,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

