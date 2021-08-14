$189.07 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to announce sales of $189.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $204.80 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $135.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $715.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.43 million to $736.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $723.90 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $767.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million.

TLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TLYS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 101,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $3,162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $195,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 85.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 114,717 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at $1,380,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Tilly’s by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

