$19.97 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce $19.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $79.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.30 million to $81.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $80.80 million, with estimates ranging from $80.10 million to $81.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,326,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 41,972 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $905,000. 44.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $279.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

