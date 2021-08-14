1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.00. 1st Source shares last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 26,767 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Equities research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

In other 1st Source news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 1st Source by 189.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in 1st Source by 278.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in 1st Source during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

