1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.92. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). Research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at about $176,294,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,086,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,839,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

