1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $23.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1stdibs.Com traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DIBS. Barclays initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). Research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.