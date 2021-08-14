1World (1WO) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, 1World has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One 1World coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. 1World has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $4,076.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 1World

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

