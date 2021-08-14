$2.07 EPS Expected for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to announce $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra’s earnings. Vistra posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vistra.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

VST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. 2,038,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Vistra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vistra by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 135.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

