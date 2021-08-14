2,114 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,114 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,304,000 after purchasing an additional 262,546 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,764,000 after purchasing an additional 377,033 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,231,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,852,000 after purchasing an additional 123,052 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

BMO opened at $102.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

