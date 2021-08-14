2,259 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,186,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $83.96 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

