$23.46 Million in Sales Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will post sales of $23.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.90 million to $26.70 million. Zogenix reported sales of $2.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 720.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $86.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $96.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $239.54 million, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $348.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%.

ZGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

NASDAQ ZGNX traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. 654,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,172. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $768.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 7.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 8.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

