$239.85 Million in Sales Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to announce $239.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $238.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.70 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year sales of $968.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $963.80 million to $975.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.25 million during the quarter.

AGTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

Shares of AGTI traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 708,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,370. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $314,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

