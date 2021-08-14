23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 23andMe updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ME stock traded down 0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 7.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,815,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 9.97. 23andMe has a 52 week low of 7.32 and a 52 week high of 18.16.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on 23andMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

