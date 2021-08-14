2,404 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 82.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $306,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 80.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.51. 316,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,754. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

