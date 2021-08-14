$269.07 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to post sales of $269.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $338.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.71 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $968.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $761.90 million to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,936,000 after buying an additional 450,941 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $678,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 32,018 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

DEN opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

