2,721 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

