$274.26 Million in Sales Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post sales of $274.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.98 million. Ferro reported sales of $241.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of Ferro stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.26. 267,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,665. Ferro has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $49,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Ferro by 236.2% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 148,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 104,209 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Ferro by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,102,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,925,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $2,157,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Ferro by 105.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 189,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

