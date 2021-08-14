$3.64 Million in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to post sales of $3.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 million to $6.42 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 million to $18.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $63.40 million, with estimates ranging from $61.34 million to $65.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.51.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 96,200 shares of company stock worth $119,212 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

AGRX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 669,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,932. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.96. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.