$3.64 Million in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to post sales of $3.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 million to $6.42 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 million to $18.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $63.40 million, with estimates ranging from $61.34 million to $65.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.51.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 96,200 shares of company stock worth $119,212 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

AGRX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 669,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,932. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.96. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.