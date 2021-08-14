$300.87 Million in Sales Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report sales of $300.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.50 million to $306.50 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $428.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million.

OPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.74. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,602.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 8.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

