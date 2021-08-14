$336.35 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce $336.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $655.50 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. Arvinas reported sales of $7.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,325.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $363.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.08 million to $672.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $76.50 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $142.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $4,492,549.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,460,863.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,692 shares of company stock worth $8,781,499. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 151.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter worth approximately $21,066,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

ARVN stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.21. 290,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,100. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.40.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

