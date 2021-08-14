$34.65 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report $34.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.60 million and the highest is $34.70 million. AxoGen reported sales of $33.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $136.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.90 million to $136.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $157.30 million, with estimates ranging from $155.60 million to $159.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 16.89%.

AXGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.89. 184,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,824. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $657.80 million, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $846,064. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $3,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AxoGen by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 124,438 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

