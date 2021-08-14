$355.87 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to report sales of $355.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $357.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $354.50 million. Infinera reported sales of $340.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

In other Infinera news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,809 in the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,029,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 591,302 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,020,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 337,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infinera stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 926,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,807. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94. Infinera has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.23.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

