36,439 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,349,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.26. The company had a trading volume of 159,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,372. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.27.

