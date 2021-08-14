3M (NYSE:MMM) EVP Sells $640,501.48 in Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM) EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MMM opened at $200.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

