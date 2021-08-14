3M (NYSE:MMM) Insider Jeffrey R. Lavers Sells 6,025 Shares

3M (NYSE:MMM) insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $200.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

