$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.55 billion and the lowest is $3.37 billion. Square posted sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $19.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.34 billion to $21.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.63 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.35.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,204 shares of company stock valued at $177,487,469 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Square by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after buying an additional 42,847 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.88. 4,246,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,018,167. The company has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.98, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.37. Square has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

