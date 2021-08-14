$4.69 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to report $4.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the highest is $6.15 million. Evofem Biosciences reported sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,575%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $14.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $19.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $59.50 million, with estimates ranging from $28.16 million to $79.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,579.24% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%.

EVFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, CFO Justin J. File purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at $453,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 112,680 shares of company stock worth $119,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVFM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,158,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,531. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

