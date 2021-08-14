$42.79 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will report sales of $42.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.80 million and the lowest is $42.77 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $45.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $171.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $171.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $177.48 million, with estimates ranging from $175.76 million to $179.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CATC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.96. 2,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,745. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.36%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.