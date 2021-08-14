4,336 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,336 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 292,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

BK stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

