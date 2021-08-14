$44.84 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will post sales of $44.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.60 million. Camden National reported sales of $47.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $183.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.44 million to $184.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $185.19 million, with estimates ranging from $179.38 million to $191.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of CAC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 40,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,908. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40. Camden National has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $709.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden National by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

