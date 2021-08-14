4,638 Shares in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after acquiring an additional 585,072 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,381,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at about $98,769,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 65.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after buying an additional 88,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FMX stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $89.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

