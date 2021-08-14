529 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Bought by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Roku by 65.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Roku by 39.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,276 shares of company stock worth $158,297,115 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $11.93 on Friday, hitting $357.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,092,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $406.33. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.41 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $143.36 and a one year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.76.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.