601,728 Shares in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 601,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VII. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

