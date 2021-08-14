6,250 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of SCHP opened at $63.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $63.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.81.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.