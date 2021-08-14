6,895 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STWD. BTIG Research raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

STWD stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 975,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

