$7.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will report sales of $7.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.29 billion and the lowest is $7.24 billion. Lennar posted sales of $5.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $28.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.41 billion to $28.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.72 billion to $31.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Lennar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,978,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Lennar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $108.17. 1,067,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,779. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.73. Lennar has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

