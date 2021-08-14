703 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth $301,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $2,306,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $411.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.33 and a 1-year high of $420.25.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,740 shares of company stock worth $16,087,405. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

