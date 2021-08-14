7,187 Shares in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 212,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $344,000.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FAAR opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.26. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.