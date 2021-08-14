$73.43 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce $73.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.70 million and the lowest is $72.16 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $70.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $298.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.69 million to $300.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $300.56 million, with estimates ranging from $295.33 million to $305.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKL. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

BRKL stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,924. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

