746 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDY opened at $455.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $301.76 and a fifty-two week high of $462.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.82.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.67.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

