868 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after acquiring an additional 284,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after purchasing an additional 246,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.04. The company had a trading volume of 287,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $251.11.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

