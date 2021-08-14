89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.89.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.03. 89bio has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $415,530.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 18.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 89bio by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

