89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ETNB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. 48,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.31 million and a P/E ratio of -5.93. 89bio has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

Get 89bio alerts:

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 123,505 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,318,188.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 89bio in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.