9,895 Shares in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,895 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $90.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.11. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18.

CREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.92.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

