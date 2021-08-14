Aave Price Hits $422.44 on Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Aave has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and $442.85 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be bought for approximately $422.44 or 0.00886882 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00104488 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00043977 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,948,641 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

